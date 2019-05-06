Lough Derg RNLI called into action after motor boat runs aground

Lough Der RNLI were called into action to rescue two people whose motor boat had run aground on Sunday afternoon.

The alarm was raised shortly before 5pm on Sunday, May 5 after Valentia Coast Guard requested the assistance of the Lough Derg RNLI when a 21ft motor boat, carrying two passengers, ran aground north of the mouth of the Scarriff River.

The volunteer crew including helm Eleanor Hooker, Joe O’Donoghue, Doireann Kennedy and Kjell Jimmy Gundergjerde launched in force 2 north northwest winds, with good visibility.

A crew member transferred to the motor boat and found that the passengers on board were unharmed and well and were wearing their lifejackets.

The RNLI volunteer checked the vessel and when he established that the hull was intact, he set up for a tow, The lifeboat took the vessel off the rocks and into safe water.

Helm Eleanor Hooker has advised that all boat users ‘to plan your passage and pay close attention to the navigational marks at the entrance to harbours and rivers on the lake.’