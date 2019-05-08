Tipperary gardaí seize large quantity of suspected cannabis resin and cocaine

The gardaí in North Tipperary have made two significant drug seizures over the past week.

A large quantity of a substance, suspected to be cannabis resin, was seized in Nenagh on Wednesday, May 1, following a raid by the Tipperary Divisional Drugs unit in St Joseph's Park.

The street value of the suspected cannabis is in the order of €2,500.

A male was arrested in relation to the discovery and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

The drugs unit also seized a substance, believed to be cocaine, from an individual at Friar Street, Nenagh, on Thursday, May 2. The street value is estimated at approximately €200.

Meanwhile, the townland of Capparoe, near Silvermines, was hit by crime twice last week.

In the early hours of Tuesday of last week a number of batteries were stolen from a farmyard, prompting gardaí in Nenagh to issue a reminder to local people, especially farmers, to be vigilant.

Also in Capparoe, a car was maliciously damaged on Sunday last. A garda spokesman said the incident was being investigated.

In Nenagh, gardaí are investigating the theft of a quantity of motor accessories from a property at Knockanpierce which occurred on Sunday last. The cost of the items stolen have been described by local gardaí as of “high value”.

A male was arrested at Dromin Road, Nenagh, at 2am on Monday for alleged public order offences.

Gardaí are appealing for information in regard to a burglary at a property at Woodview Close, Nenagh, which occurred sometime between last Tuesday and last Friday. A number of items were stolen from the property.

Gardaí in Roscrea are investigating an incident in Airhill Court in the town – a theft of items from a vehicle early on Saturday morning last.

In a separate development a male appeared before a special sitting of Tipperary Town District Court on Sunday last charged with alleged criminal damage and theft at Airhill Court.