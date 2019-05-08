Cahir Garda Station hosts public open day this Friday 

Cahir Garda Station is opening its doors to show the public the work its officers do this Friday, May 10.

The open day at the Garda Station takes place from 11am to 4pm.

There will be a tour of the station, you can meet and view demonstrations with Garda specialised units including the Dog Unit, Roads Policing Unit and Armed Support Unit.

This was a fantastic day last year, so do take some to meet your local gardaiand see what they do.