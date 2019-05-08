Cashel King Cormac's Mickey Buckley GAA club Easter camp 2019 is a huge success

Cashel King Cormac's (CKC) Mickey Buckley Easter camp came to a close on Sunday, April 28, after three fun-packed days of coaching, fun and games, with in excess of 80 boys and girls in attendance.

The weather threatened at times to dampen spirits but failed miserably as the kids and coaches utilised every inch of Leahy Park’s pitches and facilities.

In keeping with club tradition the camp was named in memory of an ex member/player sadly gone to their eternal rest.

This year's event was in honour of the late Mickey Buckley, a former player and member who contributed significantly to the Cashel King Cormacs Club for many years. The Buckley family were present with Michelle offering some lovely words on her family's behalf.

Senior club chairman TJ Connolly also paid tribute to Mickey and the Buckley family who are very much involved with both the GAA and camogie clubs to this day.

TJ complimented everyone involved in this year's camp, acknowledging the huge behind the scenes contribution from co-ordinator Eileen Moloney for ensuring everything went off like clockwork as it does year in year out. Well done Eileen. TJ made a presentation to the Buckley family on behalf of the Cashel King Cormacs club to mark the occasion.

A special mention also to Tipperary development co ordinator Kevin Halley and his band of coaches for their time and expertise throughout the 3 days. In particular to our own club volunteers, for helping with parking, break times, refreshments and supervising - this was all greatly appreciated. Also to caretaker Tommy for having everything in pristine condition as always.

To each of our participants, well done to each of you and your families for once again coming out in force, the future of our club is in rude health.

Finishing up each boy and girl received a football and sliotar to keep them busy at home practising their skills and a well earned treat kindly supplied by the Buckley family. Well done again and to all for their time and dedication.