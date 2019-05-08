New Waller’s Lot coachpark in Cashel to be named St Declan’s

The All Ireland and All Nations Sheep Shearing and Wool handling Championships 2019 due to take place in Cashel on Sunday May 26, will provide a “huge, huge bonus” for the town of Cashel, said Cllr Michael Fitzgerald at the April municipal district meeting.

Cllr Roger Kennedy said there was a huge workload for the committee, which had unfortunately operated at a loss on previous occasions.

Was there any way the district could assist with funding, inquired Cllr Kennedy. “This is a major national event, but because of the structure of the event, the group running this are not major recipients of finance. They have to fund it from the proceeds on the day.”

Tourist buses

The new coach-park completed at Waller’s Lot will be named St Declans car park, and its by-laws have been advertised in local newspapers. Cllr Kennedy said the new coach-park should be used for the upcoming sheep shearing contest and GAA clubs.

Unfortunately, some coach tourism companies were not notified of the new arrangements associated with Cashel’s existing car parks. “We had a number of coaches who could not turn and had to reverse on to the Main Street. We need to accommodate tourists in the centre of Cashel who visit the Rock.”

In the last 18 months, there is now a situation where buses cannot turn at either end of the town, added Cllr Kennedy. “The town is geared for handling tourists. We need to facilitate every effort by the OPW, so that people can accommodate tourists down the town.”

Cllr Tom Wood said a lot of heritage towns have drop off points for tour buses. “Those drop off points can be used by other companies as well.” However, the problem lies with many tour companies who drop off on a ‘once off’ basis, and it’s “not possible to notify everyone. Signage is important. You have to have a safe drop off point. If it’s known to them that they exist, that the car parks are drop off points, that will resolve the problem. It’s great to have the luxury of Buckley’s car park.”

Senior engineer Paddy Crowley said it’s not feasible at present for buses to turn at the loading bay outside the Cashel Palace Hotel. “We are looking at other areas.”

Cllr Wood said buses which stop there would either block the entrance to Cashel town parking lot or the Cashel Palace. “It does work for the small minivans, but not for the normal 45 seaters,” he said.