Bobby Ryan’s children will be on tonight's Late Late Show

The children of Bobby Ryan, Michelle and Robert, lead a Late Late Show line up including Kodaline, Stefanie Preissner and a panel on the upcoming Leaving Certificate exams this Friday, May 10.

It was the longest running murder trial in Irish criminal history which gripped the nation for 13 weeks, and on Friday night Bobby Ryan’s children Michelle and Robert will join host Ryan Tubridy to speak about their father and the sentencing of Patrick Quirke.

Chart-topping band Kodaline will be in studio for a chat ahead of their Dublin shows later this month, and they’ll also perform their hit single ‘Brother’.

In her new book Can I Say No?, Stefanie Preissner explores why simply saying ‘no’ is such a difficult thing to do. Stefanie joins Ryan to discuss how we've lost the ability to say no and how, by reacquainting ourselves with this two letter word, we can go on to live happier, less stressful and more fulfilling lives.

With just under a month to go until the Leaving Certificate begins, Ryan will catch up with 6 students from around the country who are currently preparing for the exams, and will find out about the stresses, pressures, and ups and downs facing Irish teenagers.

The show will also have the first Late Late Show birth as we meet the robot being used to teach medical students about the process of having a baby, and music will be from SYML.

