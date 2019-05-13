Thieves steal €2000 worth of tools from van parked in Co. Tipperary village

Gardai are investigating the theft of €2000 worth of electrical carpenters tools from a van in Dundrum village.

The property, which included Bosch and Dewalt brand tools, was stolen from a van parked on Dundrum's Station Road sometime between midnight and 6am last Wednesday, May 8.

The back window of the van was removed to gain entry to the vehicle.

A Garda spokesman appealed to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the Station Road area that night or has information that may assist their investigation to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.