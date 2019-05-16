Call for action on speeding traffic at Boherlahan National School - Kennedy

Cllr Roger Kennedy has requested that a monitor be put outside the National School in Boherlahan to record speed of traffic for a specific period during the summer so that the new Council would make an informed decision for safety purposes and install ramps if required.”

Management of Cashel Tipperary municipal district responded: “speed monitoring equipment will be located in Boherlahan village in the coming months.

Recorded data will be used to assess the need and type of traffic calming measures required.”

Cllr Kennedy also requested that the authority “monitor the traffic flow at Hickey’s Cross, Gortnaclogh, Ardmayle, and consider the installation of a roundabout in the interests of safety.”

Furthermore, Cllr Kennedy requested that the “green area adjacent to Ardmayle Cemetery be improved to facilitate the parking of cars for funerals, weddings, and other events taking place in the adjacent church and cemetery.”

The municipal district will investigate both matters.