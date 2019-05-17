Cashel Tipperary municipal district administrator Marie McGivern retires from office

Cashel Tipperary municipal district administrator Marie McGivern bid farewell to Councillors and staff at the May meeting, after many years of service to the district and previously Cashel Town Council in a corresponding role.

Ms McGivern told members that it had been an “honour and a privilege to work with you.” Some €45m had been invested in Cashel Tipperary district over the last five years, with €3m in grant aid. “You have all been very supportive. We have two great town centre forums in Cashel and Tipperary,” said Ms McGivern, praising the work of festival committees, volunteers, and others who have made the region so vibrant.

Her colleague, district director Claire Curley, paid tribute to Ms McGivern’s dedication. “Economic development of this district was your main focus,” said Ms Curley, referencing €200,000 for the new Ara river walkway, €200kfor the Lower Gate in Cashel, and €600k for the Market Yard in Tipperary town among many projects spearheaded by Ms McGivern and her team.