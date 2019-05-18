Council to review repair works at Carrick-on-Suir bridge following councillor’s complaint

A senior Co. Council engineer has promised to review recently completed repairs to the exterior of Carrick-on-Suir's Dillon Bridge in the wake of a councillor's criticism of the standard of the work.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Engineer Willie Corby defended the quality of the pointing work carried out on the bridge structure by the contractor the Council engaged at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's monthly meeting.

Responding to criticism from Carrick-on-Suir Cllr David Dunne, he said he believed the work was pretty good and believed when the rest of the repair works on the bridge are completed it will be regarded as a good job.

However, he gave a commitment to review the repair works before paying the contractor.

Cllr Dunne told the meeting Dillon Bridge looked well after the repairs and it was great to see the vegetation removed from it. However, he was very disappointed with the standard of the pointing work. He complained a number of people with expertise in this area had looked at the repairs done on the bridge and they believed the standard of the work was "disgraceful."

He said the same contractor did similar work on the town's Old Bridge but weeds were now growing back on the bridge's structure.

Cllr Dunne said he hoped the Council will bring back the contractor to look at the bridge again and get him to re-do what needed to be done before paying him.

Mr Corby explained there was a lot of clay and debris in the middle of Dillon Bridge's walls and the structure was quite porous in places. These bridges were of their time and it was hard to take these structures down and replace them, he said.

Mr Corby said he was disappointed there were people who felt it was not a good job.

He disagreed and believed Dillon Bridge was now much better than it was previously.

The second phase of the renovations on Dillon Bridge is due to take place this summer.

It will involve scour damage repairs. Scouring is the removal of river sediment from around the abutements and piers of bridges by fast moving water, which can compromise the integrity of the bridge's structure.