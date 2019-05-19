Plea made to Tipp Co. Council to restore rubbish skip to Carrick-on-Suir cemetery 

The Co. Council has been urged to re-instate a rubbish skip it removed from Carrick-on-Suir's St Mary's Cemetery because a corner of the graveyard has become a dump site.

Carrick-on-Suir Cllr Kieran Bourke appealed to the Council to revisit its decision at the monthly meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District councillors.

He complained an unbelieveable amount of rubbish and decaying flowers from the graves had built up in a corner of the cemetery where the skip used to be situated. He suggested some people may have placed the rubbish there "in all innocence" believing the skip would return.

If restoring the skip was not an option, the FF councillor suggested the Council erect a sign requesting people to bring home any rubbish from cleaning up graves.

Fellow Carrick councillor David Dunne (SF) supported his comments and proposed the skip be restored with a camera attached to it to record anyone who illegally dumped rubbish in it.

"We are punishing the vast majority of the good people because of a few illegal dumpers. It would stop if there were cameras there."

Carrick-on-Suir MD Engineer Willie Corby responded the skip was removed from the cemetery because there was a lot of abuse of it, referring to the illegal dumping of household waste.

"It was taken away for a good reason. We will look at it again but it's costly to provide skips and take them away," he told councillors.

In relation to Cllr Dunne's proposal to erect a camera on the skip, he said it would be costly to do that and to monitor the CCTV. "We would like to think that the public would take away most of their own waste. That would generally be the rule," he said.