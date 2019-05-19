Councillor voices shock at cost of Carrick-on-Suir boating marina maintenance 

A councillor has declared he is shocked the Co. Council's annual budget to maintain Carrick-on-Suir's boating marina is €50,000 as a community group only spent a fraction of that cost on its maintenance a few years ago.

Carrick-on-Suir Cllr Kieran Bourke told Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's monthly meeting the River Suir marina's maintenance budget was a huge amount of money from the Council's restricted budget.

He pointed out a few years ago Carrick-on-Suir Development Association spent €7000 annually on keeping the marina clean and maintained.

The Fianna Fail councillor added that the marina was cleaned up about a month ago but it now needed to be cleaned again.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Engineer Willie Corby responded that the marina was put in with very good intentions but it was difficult to maintain the facility.

The health & safety measures associated with cleaning on a river were costly so it was costly to engage a contractor to do this maintenance work, he explained.