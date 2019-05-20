Councillor calls on Tipperary Co. Council to replace felled Carrick-on-Suir trees

A Carrick-on-Suir councillor has called for trees the Co. Council cut down in Carrickbeg earlier this year to be replaced with new saplings.

Carrick-on-Suir SF Cllr David Dunne issued his appeal at the monthly meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District. He said Council replaced trees it cut down in Fethard town centre earlier this year after there was "blue murder" over their felling. But trees were also cut down in Carrickbeg in Carrick but they haven't been replaced so far.

Carrick-on-Suir MD Engineer Willie Corby responded that when trees were taken away, the Council generally tries to replace them. If it was not possible to plant new trees in the same spot as the old ones, the Council planted them somewhere else.