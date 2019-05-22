Tipperary horse taken from its Fethard home found safe and well in Co. Waterford

A horse taken from its home in Fethard five weeks ago has been found safe and well in Co. Waterford.

The 25-year old horse called Paul was discovered in Portlaw and has now been reunited with his owner Jim Purcell who has owned him for the past twenty three years.

https://www.tipperarylive.ie/news/home/415848/sadness-as-popular-tipperary-horse-paul-stolen-from-its-fethard-home.html

Anne Williamson from Cappanagarrane horse rescue had been hugely involved in the search for Paul and immediately alerted Jim who travelled to Portlaw when news came through that Paul had been found.

A local man said that Paul had been left in the Tower Woods and joined his horses. He couldn't identify the owner until his nephew saw a Facebook post about his disappearance.

“We never gave up looking”, says Anne Williamson.

She added - “There were tears of joy, let me tell you, when Paul was found. Thank you to everyone for all the shares and for the information. It's sad to think someone took him in the first place and dumped him. Sad to believe people are so cruel and heartless and I hope whoever is responsible is caught and not allowed put anyone else through this horrible experience”