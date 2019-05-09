Sadness as popular Tipperary horse Paul taken from its Fethard home

An appeal has gone out for the safe return of a popular horse taken from its home in Fethard.

The horse, called Paul, is 24 years old and his owner of 22 years is heartbroken and he needs him to come home.

Paul is well known to everyone in the area and goes for his jaunt with his owner every Sunday.

He has taken girls to their weddings and even did a funeral or two as well as bringing Santa to Fethard on a few occasions.

Says local woman Anne Williamson – “Why anyone would take him is beyond comprehension. He is a horse in a million and we won't stop until he is found and safely back where he belongs”.

Gardai have been alerted and are investigating the disappearance.

Please keep a look out and all information to Anne at 0860834208.