Tipperary training course initiative in Cashel holds awards night

There was great excitement at the Spafield Family Resource Centre in Cashel for the presentation of local training initiative awards.

The programme is aimed at early school leavers aged between 18 and 35 years.

This programme offers learners the opportunity to complete eight modules for a QQI level 5 award during the academic year.

A variety of modules are offered both elective and mandatory leading to a QQI Major Award.

Claire, Donal and Brid McGovern

The programme runs for forty weeks from September to June.

On completion of the level 5 programme learners progress to third level or employment.

Learners are supported throughout the entire programme by Betty Coughlan, LTI Co-ordinator and Sandra Moloney-O’Halloran, LTI Assistant Co-ordinator.

There were twelve learners on the Retail Practice and Business Programme 2017/2018. This programme comprised of eight modules which ranged from Teamworking, Marketing, Book Keeping Manual and Computerised, Work Experience, Spreadsheets, Retail Display, Retail Selling & Customer Service.

Eight learners received a Major QQI level 5 award and four learners received Component Certificates.

Present were members of the Board of Management Spafield FRC, Matthew Ryan, Training Services Manager TETB, Betty Coughlan, LTI Co-ordinator, Sandra Moloney-O'Halloran, LTI Assistant Co-ordinator, Programme Tutors and both families and friends of the learners.

that received their award. Following the awards ceremony, a reception was held with refreshments for all.