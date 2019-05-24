Timmy Creed's play ‘Spliced’ announced for Cashel Arts Festival 

The committee of Cashel Arts Festival is delighted to announce that Timmy Creed's play Spliced will be part of this year's festival line up.

Timmy is contemplating his 21 years playing GAA.

Spliced is a raw, visceral account of his struggle to become an individual outside the institution that raised him.

He is celebrating and questioning it. Can we talk about mental health, self-expression and masculinity in a GAA context? Let’s have these conversations out in the air.

A new site-specific multi-disciplinary show written and performed by Timmy Creed with visual artist David Mathúna, composer Chris Somers, directed by Gina Moxley.