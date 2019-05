Three candidates are setting the pace in Clonmel with thirty boxes tallied. Fine Gael's Michael Murphy continues to lead with 22.4% followed by Fianna Fail's Siobhan Ambrose on 21.3% and Pat English of the Workers and Unemployed Action Group on 18.3%.

Next is Garret Ahearn Fine Gael on 8.8%, Richie Molloy Independent on 8.3% and Catherine Carey Sinn Fein on 5.7%.