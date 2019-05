With 25 of the boxes opened Fianna Fail's Imelda Goldsboro maintains her lead in Carrick-on-Suir with 20.5%. Sinn Fein's David Dunne has now moved into second place with 14.7% followed by Mark Fitzgerald Fine Gael with 12.5%. Independent Kevin O'Meara is on 12% with Fianna Fail's Kieran Bourke on 11.6%.