Joe Hannigan delighted to be returned for second time

Independent Cllr Joe Hannigan is set to top the poll in the Nenagh Local Election Area for the second time running.

According to the final tallies, the Kilbarron is set to be elected on the first count with 2,057 votes. The quota is expected to be 1,704.

This would mean a marginal drop in votes from 2014 when he also romped home on the first count.

"I want to thank the people who voted for me and the constituents who showed respect to me and my canvass teams. I want to thank my own people. They were excellent and brought different skill sets to the table," he said. "I also want to thank my family and especially my wife, Jane."

Cllr Hannigan said that he was optimistic for the electoral area with its improved infrastructure, inclluding broadband.

Among the growth areas he predicted for the incoming council were tourism in Lower Ormond, and he said that he was looking forward to making things happen in Borrisokane when the roadworks are finished later this year.

However, he said that it would take a "unified effort".