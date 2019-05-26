Máirín McGrath takes a seat in the Cahir electoral area

First time candidate Máirín McGrath was elected to Tipperary County Council this morning shortly before midday in the third count in the Cahir electoral area at the count centre in Thurles.

The daughter of sitting TD Mattie McGrath was the second person to be elected in the Cahir electoral area after a strong debut electoral performance.

She received seventy two votes in the distribution of the votes of Danny Carroll(Sinn Fein) and Anita Lonergan (Fianna Fail)to bring her total to 1,400.

In the same count sitting councillor Marie Murphy of Fine Gael was elected after receiving of 39 votes from the two eliminated candidates.

21 year old Máirín McGrath will be the youngest councillor to be elected to Tipperary County Council.

In a frantic thirty day campaign, she was the last candidate to enter the field in the Cahir area.

"I had a fantastic team behind me, we knocked on every door in the Cahir electoral area from the Knockmealdown mountains to the Galtee mountains.It was a short and sweet campaign.I was overwhelmed to get such a vote and would like to thank everybody who supported me.I will listen to the people and work for them" said Máirin.