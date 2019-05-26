Máirín McGrath takes a seat in the Cahir electoral area

Eamon Lacey

Reporter:

Eamon Lacey

Email:

elacey@nationalist.ie

Máirín McGrath takes a seat in the Cahir electoral area

A winning smile.Máirin McGrath with two of her biggest supporters Orla O Flynn and Cara Rose McGrath

First time candidate Máirín McGrath was elected to Tipperary County Council this morning  shortly before midday in the third count in the Cahir electoral area at the count centre in Thurles.

The daughter of sitting TD Mattie McGrath  was the second person to be elected in the Cahir electoral area  after a strong debut electoral performance.

She received seventy two votes  in the distribution  of the votes of  Danny Carroll(Sinn Fein) and Anita Lonergan (Fianna Fail)to bring her total to 1,400.

In the same count  sitting councillor Marie Murphy of Fine Gael  was elected  after receiving of 39 votes from the two eliminated candidates.

21 year old Máirín McGrath  will be the youngest councillor to be elected to Tipperary County Council.

In a frantic  thirty day campaign, she was the last candidate to enter the field in the Cahir area.

"I had  a fantastic team behind me, we knocked  on every door in the Cahir electoral area from the Knockmealdown mountains to the Galtee mountains.It was a short and sweet campaign.I was overwhelmed to get such  a vote  and would like to thank everybody who supported me.I will listen  to the people and work for them" said Máirin.