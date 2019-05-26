John Crosse elected in Cashel-Tipperary electoral area

Fine Gael's sitting councillor John Crosse was elected to Tipperary County Council for the Cashel/Tipperary electoral area.

He was elected on the fifth count  and he was the fourth Fine Gael party member  returned  joining sitting councillors Michael Fitzgerald, Mary Hanna Hourigan  and newcomer Declan Burgess.Sitting councillor Roger Kennedy of Fianna Fail was also elected on an earlier count.

Fianna Fail's Jacqui Finnan is in pole position  to get the next seat leaving a battle for the remaining seat  between  Sinn Fein candidates Tony Black,sitting councillor  Martin Browne and  March4Tipp's Annemarie Ryan who is a considerable distance behind the two Sinn  Fein candidates.

After the sixth count there was only forty nine  votes between the  three candidates that are likely to battle out the final seat .

Tony Black of Sinn Fein had  815 votes,Annemarie Ryan of March4Tipp had 785 votes and Martin Browne had 766 votes.