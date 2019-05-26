Roscrea's Shane Lee takes seat at second time of asking

Roscrea's Shane Lee, who narrowly missed out in 2014 when he ran for Labour, took a seat in the Roscrea / Templemore Electoral Area this time round for the Lowry Team.

Polling 1,417 first preferences, he was elected on the fifth count on 1,897, 111 votes above the quota.

He attributed his success to the “hard work” done over the past five years in his local community.

“This would not be possible without the tremendous support of Michael Lowry, my family and my supporters,” he said.

He focus over the next five years will be issues such as roads and housing.