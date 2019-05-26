Cllr John Carroll edges out FF colleague in Newport area

It was a day “tinged with sadness” for Fianna Fail's Cllr John Carroll after the Ballywilliam man edged out his party colleague Cllr Mattie Ryan for the last seat in the Newport area.

“His legacy will never be forgotten,” said Cllr Carroll of the outgoing cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council and of Nenagh Municipal District Council.

Cllr Carroll got 1,314 first preferences.

Among the issues for the new council will be tackling the disconnect and isolation felt among rural dwellers, he said.

Cllr Carroll also said that the Green vote had shown that young people, in particular, were telling politicians to “get on with it”.

Health will be another area of his focus, saying that young and old had a right to be treated is a dignified manner when they got sick.

As a member of LEADER he wants to support businesses around the county under the proposed new LEADER programme.