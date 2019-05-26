Cllr Ger Darcy 'pure delighted' to be re-elected in Nenagh area

“Pure delighted” was the reaction of Fine Gael's Cllr Ger Darcy when he was elected on the sixth count for the Nenagh area.

Cllr Darcy, who failed to make the quota last time out in 2014, benefited from Borrisokane candidate Damien Haugh, Fianna Fáil, getting 396 of his transfers, and pushing him 258 votes over the quota.

“This was the result of the huge efforts of my team,” he said. “Without them I wouldn't be here. I am very grateful to them.”

Cllr Darcy said that the electoral area, which has seen three candidates elected from the Lower Ormond area elected, had been “very competitive”.

With new faces on the next council, he said that every council had brought changes and this would will too.

Cllr Darcy was delighted with the return of his party colleague former TD and senator Noel Coonan in the Templemore / Thurles area, and was disappointed that former cathaoirleach Fianna Fail's Cllr Mattie Ryan had lost his seat in the Nenagh area.