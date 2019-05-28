Roscrea Community Choir travels to Mount Melleray Abbey-Cappoquin

Roscrea Community Choir traveled to Mount Melleray Abbey-Cappoquin, Waterford on Sunday, May 19, to sing for the 10.30am Mass at the invitation of Dom Richard Purcell, the abbot of the Mount Melleray Cistercian Monastery.

The choir took the scenic route over the mountains and while members enjoyed the views. They were glad to take a breather before performing after the twisting steeply inclined roads left some feeling light-headed.

The choir performed under the able baton of choir director, Lucy McCarthy and was accompanied by the lovely and talented Aisling Deegan. We thank both sincerely. Dom Richard treated the choir to delicious lunch and both the choir and Dom Richard enjoyed the catch-up. Many thanks to all who made the long journey and sang. We will hopefully return in 2020.

The choir is very busy for the next few weeks. We bid Reverend Shannon de Loreal of the Methodist church a fond farewell on Thursday, May 30, as the community pay homage to her wonderful warm leadership. We in the choir will miss her dearly and wish her the best for her future posting.

We are also rehearsing for the ordination of Dom Malachy of Mount St. Joseph's Abbey, Roscrea under the guidance of Br.Rafael.This takes place on Sunday, June 9.