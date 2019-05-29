Grange Field Evening on Friday, June 7 - Always a popular family event!

Grange Community Council’s Annual Field Evening will this year take place on Friday, June 7.

Each year the event has proven a great family occasion filled with fun activities and a wide variety of stalls run by the 5th and 6th class children from the local National School, along with bouncy castles, children’s and adult races, face painting, teas/coffees, bric a brac, flowers/plant stall, local lotto, raffle, and much more. And, of course, not forgetting the Annual Auction.

Grange Community Council always welcome the opportunity of extra help on the night with various jobs to be taken care of. So if you’re planning a visit and fancy lending a hand, please contact a member of our Community Council beforehand or on the evening.

All are welcome! And we hope to see many of you there on Friday evening, June 7.