Archbishop to celebrate 200th anniversary Mass of County Tipperary parish

The town of Fethard will celebrate a special day on Sunday, June 9, when Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly, Cashel & Emly, will come to concelebrate 11am Mass to mark the 200th Year Bicentennial Celebrations of Holy Trinity Parish Church.

A booklet to mark the occasion will also be available on the day, featuring photographs and articles commemorating the bicentenary and history of the parish church in Fethard.

Please note there will be no 8.30am Mass on that Sunday morning as a large crowd is expected for the Bicentennial Mass at 11am.