Archbishop Okolo, Papal Nuncio to visit Tipperary

A unique historical event takes place in Borrisoleigh tomorrow, Sunday, June 2.

The parish is being honoured by the visit of His Excellency Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, Papal Nuncio to Ireland. He is from Kano in Nigeria and is the first African priest to fill the role of the Papacy’s diplomatic representative in Ireland.

He is coming to honour Borrisoleigh’s great missionary tradition and in particular the contribution of Bishop Joseph Shanahan to the spreading of the faith in his own country Nigeria.

Bishop Joseph Shanahan was born in Glenkeen, Borrisoleigh in 1871 and lived there for a number of years before the family relocated to Templederry. He joined the Holy Ghost order (nowadays called Spiritans) in 1886 followed by ordination in 1900. He went to Nigeria in 1902 becoming Bishop of Southern Nigeria in 1920.

To help him in his work, he was instrumental in the setting up of the Kiltegan Fathers and also founded a missionary society for women named “The Missionary Sisters of the Holy Rosary”, based in Killeshandra, Co. Cavan. He retired in 1932. Though he died in Nairobi, Kenya in 1943 Bishop Shanahan is buried in the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha, Nigeria. The cause for the Canonisation of Bishop Joseph Shanahan C.S.Sp. is ongoing.

Archbishop Okolo will be accompanied by Archbishop Kieran O’ Reilly and will be the chief celebrant of mass at 11 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh. Priests born in Templederry, Borrisoleigh and adjoining parishes will assist in this concelebration. A large number of Holy Rosary Sisters will also be in attendance. Both parishes will be actively represented in the ceremony by their respective Choirs, Readers, Mass Servers and Eucharistic Ministers.

On their arrival at the Templemore Rd. junction in Borrisoleigh a piper will lead the Archbishops to the church. After mass children and adults from both parishes will provide entertainment, comprising of singers, dancers and musicians. This will be followed by refreshments in the Community Centre.

Visitors will then travel the short distance to the monument in Glenkeen marking Bishop Shanahan’s birthplace. There they will be addressed by Donal Shanahan, grandnephew of Bishop Shanahan.

At the conclusion of events in Glenkeen the visiting dignatories will continue on to Templederry parish.

Parishioners are excitedly looking forward to this event and all are welcome.