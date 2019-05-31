Tipperary dancer Majella travelling the world with the Spice Girls and Robbie Williams

Clonmel dancer Majella Louise Fitzgerald is on tour with the Spice Girls and appeared with them on their recent sell-out Croke Park gig.

Daughter of Jimmy and Gillian Fitzgerald, Majella works as a professional dancer and is based in London.

She recently danced alongside Robbie Williams and will return to Las Vegas with Robbie straight after the Spice Girls tour.

She is a resident dancer at The Ritz and is also doing Hyde Park London with Robbie.

Majella is a graduate from ICPA Leicester and her mother and godmother own On Your Toes Dance Academy in Clonmel so she was always destined to be on the stage.