An exciting casting call as director, cast and crew needed for innovative new Tipperary drama

A casting call has gone out for a new play written by Tipperary writer Catherine McVicker.

A director, cast and crew are needed and the deadline is next Friday, June 7.

The play, Merry-Go-Round, will be staged in Forum Theatre.

It was written by Catherine McVicker as part of the ‘Rehearsing Change’ project, funded by Creative Ireland.

Forum Theatre is a style of theatre created by the innovative and influential practitioner Augusto Boal, one of the techniques under the umbrella term of Theatre of the Oppressed (TO).

This relates to the engagement of spectators influencing and engaging with the performance as both spectators and actors, termed ‘spect-actors’, with the power to stop and change the performance.

As part of TO, the issues dealt with are often related to areas of social justice aiming to explore potential solutions to oppression featured in the performance.

As Forum Theatre is participatory, it is essential the performance a) honestly explores obstacles and b) creates a ripple of frustration regarding the protagonist’s decision making encouraging the audience or spect-actors to engage with the story and suggest/try other possible choices.

The acknowledgement of choice as a component for personal or group development is an empowering tool in the overall process, as is discussion regarding systemic constraints during times of adversity.

For this production, they will need four actors. One will play Claire and the others will double up where necessary. Good improvisation skills are very important for this production.

Claire – playing age 18-25 years

Other Characters

Neighbour – age 30 +

Social Welfare Officer – age 30 +

Supervisor – age 30 +

Doctor – age 30 +

Emma - playing age 18-25 years

Claire’s Ex Boyfriend – playing age 20- 35years

Other positions available:

Lighting Designer

Sound Designer

Stage Manager

If you are interested please send your CV, headshot and a short (1-2 mins) self-tape or show reel to South Tipperary Arts Centre.... by June 7.

Email CV to: info@southtippartscentre.ie

This project is funded by Creative Ireland