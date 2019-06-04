Tipperary property - family home in a prime location in Clonmel

Sherry FitzGerald Power and Walsh are delighted to bring Bellevue House, Western Road, Clonmel to the market.

241 sq m/2594 sq ft in size approx, this 5 bedroom detached residence is in good condition throughout.

Located in a sought after area of town, this property is close to all amenities including shops, schools, churches and the hospital.

The large garden has been well maintained and lovingly cared for over the years.

Bellevue House will appeal to a wide range of potential buyers.

The BER rating is G. Viewing strongly recommended.

For further information, please contact selling agents, Sherry FitzGerald Power & Walsh, 6 Market Street, Clonmel on 052 6170720 or email info@sherryfitzclonmel.ie PSRA No. 001862.