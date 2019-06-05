Tipperary retail blow as Cahir Craft Granary set to close this month

Cahir Craft Granary is set to close at the end of this month.

It represents a signficant blow to the town’s retail trade.

Cllr Andy Moloney hasa expressed his disappointment last week at the news.

While the local councillor accepts that financial losses over the past few years needed to be addressed, he asked questions on the efforts made to market the centre and its wares in recent times.

Staff had only been told on Thursday of last week that it is to close at the end of June but Cllr. Moloney asks why he as a local councillor had to find out through social media.

Last February Cllr. Moloney had written to the board to ask if a business proposal would be considered to help with costs and had not received a reply.

He has since gone back to the local authority who reassured him that the four employees on CE schemes currently in place at the Craft Granary will be accommodated elsewhere and that a new proposal will be considered.

Cllr. Moloney said – “While the building is home to a successful restaurant, dentist, insurance broker, veterinary practice and physiotherapist, it can still accommodate a number of uses. The building will not be idle and with options floating I am hopeful that an announcement on its future is imminent.”