Clonmel Mayor Richie Molloy graduates from University College Cork

Mayor of Clonmel Borough District Cllr Richie Molloy is feeling proud after being conferred with a Masters in Social Science from University College Cork (UCC).

After completing his Leaving Certificate in the 1980s, Mayor Molloy always had the desire to progress on to third level education at some point. “When the opportunity came up to do a Masters and a thesis relevant to my work with family carers, taking in community, leadership and social work, I jumped at it. It was a great experience and UCC was very welcoming for those of us who were coming back to education,” he says.

The course was run on a part-time basis, one night a week over two years. Mayor Molloy pays tribute to wife Sangeeta and family for their support throughout the degree. “I would encourage people of all ages to do a third level degree. It is great for confidence and will boost your career prospects,” he adds.

