Fethard Festival Fancy Dress - Are you 'dressing up' on Sunday, June 16?

Now is the time to prepare your entry for this year’s Fethard Festival Fancy Dress Parade, which takes place on Sunday, June 16.

Great efforts are being made to revive the interest in the annual Fancy Dess Parade, which first began in Fethard in 1926. At that time, a prize of £1 each was offered for the gentleman and lady who were judged to have the most artistic turnout. Over one thousand people travelled by train from Clonmel to Fethard for the Carnival and a similar amount travelled by special train from the Farranaleen direction. More travelled by road. The ‘Fethard Great Summer Carnival’ of 1926 was a huge success, as was the Fancy Dress Parade led by the Industrial School Band.

Over the past few years, Fethard Festival Family Fun Day has also attracted huge crowds, and the Fancy Dress prizemoney has also grown from £2 to €1,000, so we encourage all families and children to make a huge effort to participate in this year’s parade, which will be led by the exciting and colourful Banna Chluain Meala band and majorettes.

The Fancy Dress Parade will commence at 2pm from Fethard Ballroom, where all entries are to assemble at 1.30pm.

This year’s prize categories and prizemoney include:

· Overall Prize (all categories included): 1st €200, Overall 2nd €100.

· Best Float or Group (more than five participants): 1st €150, 2nd €100, 3rd €50.

· Medieval Theme: Adult Individual or Small Group (five or less participants), 1st €25, 2nd €15, 3rd €10; Children Individual or Small Group (five or less participants), 1st €25, 2nd €15, 3rd €10.

· Artistic Theme: Adult Individual or Small Group (five or less participants), 1st €25, 2nd €15, 3rd €10; Children Individual or Small Group (five or less participants), 1st €25, 2nd €15, 3rd €10.

· Funniest Theme: Adult Individual or Small Group (five or less participants), 1st €25, 2nd €15, 3rd €10; Children Individual or Small Group (five or less participants), 1st €25, 2nd €15, 3rd €10.

· Topical Theme: Adult Individual or Small Group (five or less participants), 1st €25, 2nd €15, 3rd €10; Children Individual or Small Group (five or less participants), 1st €25, 2nd €15, 3rd €10.

Other events will include live music by the Wig Wam Glam Band’, the Annual Dog Show, Duck Race on the river Clashawley, GAA Blitz for ‘Danaher Cup’, Vintage Display, Rugby Blitz, Floral Display, Puppets and lots of stalls and free family entertainment by the Town Wall, compliments of the Magnier Family at Coolmore Stud.

Tickets are also now on sale for a ‘Monster Draw’– a weekend away at the 5-star Fota Island Resort – kindly sponsored by RibWorld, Fethard. Proceeds in aid of local charities.