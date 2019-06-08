Tipperary County Council wants to use drones to tackle illegal dumping

Tipperary County Council has applied to the Department of the Environment for permission to use drones to tackle littering around the county.

The news was given to councillors at Nenagh Municipal District Council when they were told that the council had initiated just 11 fines for littering in 2019.

They were told that the council is now looking for permission to use inspection technology, drones and CCTV to optimise its investigations into illegal dumping.

Councillors were also told that two derelict site notices were issued and council staff were continuing to engage with the owners of properties to carry out repair works.

So far in 2019, a derelict site charge has been levied on five properties.

The derelict sites register for 2018 is now on the council's website.