Tipperary Garda Youth Individual Award for Cashel's Aaron Gibson

Cashel Neighbourhood Youth Project is so proud of Aaron Ryan Gibson who was awarded the Tipperary Garda Youth Individual Award for 2018.

Aaron received this award due to his dedication as a member of Youth Work Ireland Tipperary – Cashel Neighbourhood Youth Project.

Aaron assists with junior groups every week as well as being in his own senior group. Aaron always lends a hand and goes the extra mile to help people. Aaron really enjoys helping others and this is evident in the way he treats everyone with respect and always has time for people from all backgrounds and abilities.

Aaron has also been an active member of YWI Tipperary Junior Board of management since 2017. He was involved in the creation of two youth development educational resources ‘what use is your mobile phone’ and ‘what gender means?’ Last year, Aaron was nominated for Comhairle Na nOg to represent Cashel.

The youth worker for Cashel is Cate O’Connor.