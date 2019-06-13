All set for Fethard Festival Family Fun Day on Sunday next

This year’s Fethard Festival Family Fun Day takes place on this coming Sunday, June 16. Over the past few years, this unique family ‘Fun Day’ has attracted huge crowds and we expect this year to be no different. All the ‘fun of the fair’ will be available at the riverside park beside the Medieval Town Wall, with live music and entertainment provided by the popular ‘Wig Wam Glam Band. There will also be free amusement rides available, thanks to the ongoing support of the Magnier Family at Coolmore Stud, who are great supporters of this community event every year. Local school pupils are also provided with free vouchers for ice-cream and burgers on the day, which helps to make this ‘Family Day’ special to all.

Dog lovers will also be thrilled to know that this popular event will also take place under the guidance of Pat Culligan and Catherine Kearney. Fethard Rugby Club will take charge of their own food stall with plenty of seating to relax and enjoy the occasion, while a variety of entertainment and stalls will be present to entertain the children. Bill O’Sullivan will release his 600 ‘Ducks’ on the river Clashawley later in the evening, to decide this year’s winner when it crosses the finishing line.

Fancy Dress Parade

The committee have raised this year’s Fancy Dress prizemoney to €1,000, so we encourage all families and children to make a huge effort to participate in the parade. The Fancy Dress Parade will commence at 2pm from Fethard Ballroom, where all entries are to assemble at 1.30pm. Great efforts are being made to revive the interest in the annual Fancy Dess Parade, which first began in Fethard in 1926. At that time, a prize of £1 each was offered for the gentleman and lady who were judged to have the most artistic turnout. Over one thousand people travelled by train from Clonmel to Fethard for the Carnival and a similar amount travelled by special train from the Farranaleen direction. More travelled by road. The ‘Fethard Great Summer Carnival’ of 1926 was a huge success, as was the Fancy Dress Parade led by the Industrial School Band.

This year’s Fancy Dress prize categories and prizemoney include:

· Overall Prize (all categories included): 1st €200, Overall 2nd €100.

· Best Float or Group (more than five participants): 1st €150, 2nd €100, 3rd €50.

· Medieval Theme: Adult Individual or Small Group (five or less participants), 1st €25, 2nd €15, 3rd €10; Children Individual or Small Group (five or less participants), 1st €25, 2nd €15, 3rd €10.

· Artistic Theme: Adult Individual or Small Group (five or less participants), 1st €25, 2nd €15, 3rd €10; Children Individual or Small Group (five or less participants), 1st €25, 2nd €15, 3rd €10.

· Funniest Theme: Adult Individual or Small Group (five or less participants), 1st €25, 2nd €15, 3rd €10; Children Individual or Small Group (five or less participants), 1st €25, 2nd €15, 3rd €10.

· Topical Theme: Adult Individual or Small Group (five or less participants), 1st €25, 2nd €15, 3rd €10; Children Individual or Small Group (five or less participants), 1st €25, 2nd €15, 3rd €10.

Other events will include a GAA Blitz for ‘Danaher Cup’ in Fethard GAA Field, Vintage Display, Rugby Blitz, Floral Display, Puppets and lots of stalls and free family entertainment by the Town Wall. Tickets are also now on sale for a ‘Monster Draw’– a weekend away at the 5-star Fota Island Resort – kindly sponsored by RibWorld, Fethard. Proceeds in aid of local charities.