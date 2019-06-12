Tipperary County Council to host energy saving information events

Tipperary County Council will host three free information events on energy saving grants as part of EU Sustainable Energy Week, which takes place from June 17 to 21.

The first of the events takes place in Nenagh library on Tuesday, June 18, at 6.30pm.

On Wednesday, June 19, the event will be held at 6.30pm in Clonmel while Thurles library is the venue on Saturday, June 22, at 10.30am. Each information session lasts for one hour.

The public will be able to find out how, as homeowners, sports clubs, community groups, schools and businesses they can access up to 50% in grants to carry out energy efficicient upgrades.