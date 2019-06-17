Tipperary homes and businesses to face water supply disruption today as repairs go ahead

Irish Water working in partnership with Tipperary County Council wish to inform customers in Tipperary town that an emergency repair is taking place today, Monday, 17 June on Main Street from 09.00 am.

The emergency repair work may cause supply disruptions to Main Street and surrounding areas. Works are estimated to be complete by 18 June.

During these emergency works, homes and businesses in the above areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following these improvement works water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network.

A partial road closure is required to safely and efficiently carry out the repair works and a diversion will be in place for the duration. Traffic will be directed along Bansha Road, Abbey Street and Bridge Street.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause. Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1850 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme which will, over the next 4 years, see €500 million invested to reduce the level of leakage across the country by fixing and replacing ageing water mains.

This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy. Irish Water is tackling the size and scale of the issue of aging infrastructure in many ways around the country and the Leakage Reduction Programme aims to give a more secure and reliable supply once works are completed. Irish Water - Safeguarding our water for our future.

To find out more about Irish Water’s national programme of works to reduce leakage and improve Ireland’s water supply visit our Leakage Reduction Programme Page

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/