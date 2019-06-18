Major jobs growth at Clonmel businessman's Anam Technologies

Clonmel businessman and former Kentz executive Noel Kelly has announced a major jobs expansion at his Anam Technologies company.

Anam is now recruiting to fill job vacancies in a variety of positions for its international business expansion including, operations, analytics, signalling and security areas.

The firm, an Enterprise Ireland client company with global operations across Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Americas, has announced a 50% jobs expansion, increasing headcount to 80 staff in 2019,

The announcement came at the official opening of its new group headquarters in the IFSC, Dublin, by Minister of State at the Department of Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, Patrick O’Donovan.

Senior executives from leading global telecoms companies visiting Ireland as part of Enterprise Ireland’s Asia Week attended the launch.

Anam’s messaging firewall with analytics secures and monetises messaging for world leading mobile operators and has generated incremental revenues of $2m per annum for every 1 million subscribers.

Anam are responsible for filtering messages across 85 countries for 500 million subscribers, that’s 10% of the world’s mobile subscriber population.

Ovum forecast that 1.5 trillion A2P SMS/ (Enterprise messaging) traffic by 2022 will generate global revenues totalling $43 billion dollars, a major share of which will come from Asian markets.

Minister O’Donovan said Anam’s impressive global growth is a great showcase for Irish innovation supported by Enterprise Ireland.

“Dr. Noel Kelly, Anam CEO and his leadership team demonstrates how Irish export companies can scale their business in Europe, Asia and further across the global stage in the Americas, while also bringing the global telecoms industry together by hosting major industry events, such as, the recent GSMA WAS#9 Telecoms Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which I launched with Anam Asia as part of my St. Patrick’s Day trade visit to Kuala Lumpur, meeting with the local Malaysian business community to look at opportunities for Irish businesses.”

Anam chief executive Dr. Noel Kelly said he was very proud of his international team in Anam for delivering its global ambition, through their hard work, professionalism and innovation.

“Working with our channel partners, Anam has succeeded in building a customer base that now spans all continents", said the former Kentz boss.

Anam was ranked the No 1 SMS firewall vendor in the world for the last two years.