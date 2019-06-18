Thieves steal tools and briefcase from vans and lorry in Cashel, Tipperary and Dundrum 

Gardai are investigating the theft of power tools from a van in Tipperary town, gardening equipment from a van in Cashel and a brief case from a lorry in Dundrum over the past week.

The gardening equipment was swiped from a tradesman's van parked outside a house at Farranamanagh, Cashel around 1pm on Monday.

A gardener was working on the lawn of a house for a client when items from his van were taken. A motorist pulleld up outside the house, took a leaf blower from the van and drove off.

Anybody with information about the theft can contact Cahir or Cashel Garda Stations at (052) 7441222 or (062) 62866.

Power tools, meanwhile, were stolen from a Volkswagen van parked overnight in the James Connolly housing estate in Tipperary between 9pm on Sunday and 7.30am on Monday.

The brief case was stolen from the cab of a lorry parked at Dundrum Nurseries in Dundrum at 4pm on Wednesday, June 12.

A Garda spokesman appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigations to contact Tipp Garda Station at (062) 51212.