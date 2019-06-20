Tipperary screening of film on autism at Ancaire centre in Clonmel

Ancaire, the National Learning Network’s service for adults on the autism spectrum, hosted Nicholas Ryan Purcell at their centre at Unit 5, Old Bridge, Clonmel.

Nicholas, based in Cloughjordan County Tipperary, has been touring the country with his film, This is Nicholas - Living with Autism.

About 50 students and some parents from the National Learning Network and Ancaire viewed the film and Nicholas was available afterwards to answer questions.

Nic’s inspirational film depicts how with the support of school, family and community, he persevered through some difficult challenges to find his path as a film maker.

Ancaire Autism Outreach Support Service provides specialised support to individuals with a diagnosis of ASD / Aspergers Syndrome.

It aims to make a positive difference to the lives of its service users with the development of person-centred supports to create opportunities and education and employment.

In partnership with adults on the ASD spectrum and their families, it aims to foster the person’s autonomy and promote participation in their community.

Interventions delivered by the Ancaire outreach service are reflective of the individual’s area of need and interests which drives the percent- centred plan.

Interventions focus on social and communications skills, independent living skills, community access as well as social/recreational groups.

Ancaire Outreach Services are funded by the HSE.