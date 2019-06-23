Tipperary hillwalkers urged to take to the Silvermines for annual rambling festival

The hills around the scenic Silvermines will be alive at the end of the month with the sound of walkers when the local walking club hosts its annual rambling festival.

In it’s third year, the festival on June 29 is growing from strength to strength with the committee busily putting together new walks to cater for every walkers’ capabilities.

With people becoming more conscious of a healthy lifestyle the clever people of the Silvermines parish have decided to tap into the wealth of undulating terrain in their backyard and show off the area to locals and visitors alike and now host an annual festival.

Throughout the year you would not be surprised to hear a foreign accent greet you as you make your way around the many Coillte approved walks in the area and with facilities improving the parish has become a haven for walking enthusiasts.

There will be three walks, with registration for the first, The Keeper Hill Challenge at 9.30am in Hickeys Bar. The bus will leave at 10am for the trail head.

This walk, as the name suggests, is a challenge and it is obligatory for participants to wear walking boots and bring walking poles. It is five hours in duration and the distance to be covered is 16.5kms with an ascent of 485 metres.

Registration for the second walk, the Glenculoo Loop takes place at 10am in Hickey’s with the bus leaving at 10.30am for the trail head.

This walk will test your fitness and the level indicated is moderate. It is 2.5 hours in duration and the distance to be covered is 7.5kms.

Registration for the third walk, Curryquin Walk, is at 10.45am in Hickey’s, with the bus leaving at 11.15am for the trail head.

This very scenic walk, which could be described as “leisurely pleasure”, will be popular with families of all ages and is a wonderful introduction to the area.

It is two hours in duration and the distance to be covered is 8kms.

Patricipants are being asked to turn up at the time for their walk registration and not in advance so as to avoid delays.

Refreshments will greet every walker on their return - and this is just as enjoyable as the walks themselves.

That afternoon at 3pm, there will be a gentle, family heritage trail; registration at Hickey’s at 2.30pm.

It is one hour in duration and the distance to be covered is 1-2kms.

Later that evening, again at Hickey’s, there will be entertainment provided by Robbie Glennon from 9pm.

Enquiries to 083-3453959 after 6pm or silverminesramblingfestival @gmail.com