Tipperary-based Herdwatch signs deal with UK agri-retail firm

Herdwatch, the market leading farm management app and platform, has launched its Growth Partners Programme with UK agri-retail giant Mole Valley Farmers to help bring their technology to farmers across the UK.

This is a landmark day for the Tipperary based agri-tech company, as it marks the first time a third-party can promote and sell the time-saving solution to farmers.

The innovative app is already used on over 10,000 farms across the UK and Ireland and this partnership will help bring the resourceful app to thousands more farms in the UK.

The partnership launched as part of the Mole Valley Farmers-Moletech product line at the Royal Cornwall Show.

Commenting on the launch of the partnership, Herdwatch CEO Fabien Peyaud said: “We are delighted to partner with Mole Valley Farmers. They have a truly nationwide reach and are committed to bringing innovative solutions to their farmer customers in order to move the industry forward. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Mole Valley Farmers.”

Mole Valley Farmers was established in 1960 by a small group of farmers in South Molton, North Devon.

Today, there are over 8,300 farmer shareholders and 45,000 country members and a turnover in excess of £464m.

Commenting on the partnership, Helen Hollingsworth of MoleTech said: “Technologies that help day to day farm management are increasingly relevant considering increasing herd size, coupled with labour challenges. The ultimate aim is to help farmers improve herd productivity and profitability, whilst making their lives easier and maximising the lifetime performance of the dairy herd.”

This alliance between Herdwatch and Mole Valley Farmers marks a powerful start to the growth partners programme that allows Herdwatch to expand its reach and yield the benefits of the inventive app to clients across the UK and Ireland.

The Herdwatch growth partners programme is open to all agri-business and agri-professionals who want their farmer customers to benefit from the easy to use farm management technology.

To learn more about the programme or apply to the Herdwatch Growth Partners Programme visit www.herdwatch.ie or call 0505-34400.