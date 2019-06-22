Carrick-on-Suir school honours its top students at end of year awards

Sixth year student Morgan McKnight was presented with the Student of the Year Award atCarrick-on-Suir's Edmund Rice Secondary School's end of year awards.

Principal Mick Walsh congratulated students on their accomplishments at the awards night on Tuesday, May 28. It was attended by parents and guardians, teachers and school staff.

“Time constraints only allow us to celebrate the top performers but each student has contributed positively during this year in one way or another," he said.

Former teacher Noel Casey, who helps coordinate activities in the school, paid a tribute to the Christian Brothers, who founded the school. The last three Christian Brothers based in Carrick-on-Suir left in 2018. He thanked them for their dedication to the education of generations of young people from the town and its hinterland for over two centuries.

Special guests were Eddie Bourke from the Edmund Rice Schools Trust and John Power from Carrick-on-Suir Credit Union, who presented certificates and trophies to the students.

John Power presented the Student of the Year Award to Morgan McKnight. The award is sponsored by Carrick-on-Suir Credit Union and includes a generous educational bursary.

The Edmund Rice Environment Award went to Liam Downey; the Edmund Rice Social Justice Award was presented to Joe Ryan.

The school's Creative Arts Award was presented to Ciarán McDonald.

Senior Sports Person of the Year was Ciaran Power and Junior Sports Person of the Year was Josh Hegarty. PJ Duggan and Caleb Shortiss-Day were awarded for their achievements during Transition Year.

Certificates of achievement were also presented to students who participated in the St Vincent de Paul and Social Justice Programme

Other awards: Senior Footballer of the year: Ben Comerford (TY); Senior Hurler of the year: Jamie Holloway (5th yr); Senior Soccer Player of the Year: Braedon Wheeler (TY); Junior Footballer of the year: Senan Campbell (3rd yr); Junior Hurler of the year: Sean O'Meara (3rd yr); Junior Soccer player of the year: Ronaldo Kivankufi (3rd yr); Junior Rugby player of the year: Craig Drennan (3rd yr).

Special Recognition Awards were presented to students who competed in sports at international, provincial and county level.

International Tennis: Zack Murphy (2nd yr); International Taekwondo: Wayne Gill-O'Loughlin (5th yr); Minor Hurling: Braedon Wheeler (TY); Minor Football: Ben Comerford (TY), Jamie Holloway (5th yr), Leon Kennedy (TY); Provinical Rugby: Braedon Wheeler (TY), Ronaldo Kivankufi (3rd yr).