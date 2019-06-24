Garda appeal for help in locating missing Cork man

Gardaí in Togher are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 36 year old Andrew Willis who is missing from his home in Coolmore, Carrigaline, Co. Cork since Thursday June 20, 2019.

Andrew was last seen in the Coolmore area of Carrigaline in the early hours of the morning of Tuesday June 18, 2019.

He is described as being 6ft in height, athletic build with dark red hair and brown/green eyes. It is not know what Andrew was wearing when last seen.



Gardaí are concerned for Andrew and any persons with information on Andrew's whereabouts should be report to Togher Garda Station on 021 - 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.