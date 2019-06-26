NEWS
Blueway path is being upgraded near Carrick-on-Suir this week
Walkers enjoying the Carrick-on-Suir to Clonmel Blueway along the banks of the River Suir
Upgrading works on the Suir Blueway walk and cycle path near Carrick-on-suir began on Monday and will take around seven days to complete.
The works will involve widening the concrete path between Boreen na gCapaill and the Miloko factory from 1 metre to 3 metres wide. It will be resurfaced with tarmacadam at a later stage, which will take up to two days to complete. Advance notice will be given of this work.
