Iconic County Tipperary show will attract a record 102 classes this year?

Killusty Pony Show, we are holding their annual show at Claremore, Killusty on Saturday, July 6.

This year the schedule contains 102 classes for horses and ponies and suitable for riders of all ages.

There is €100 prize for the 1st in show hunter not exceeding 158cm, lightweight class and middleweight/heavy weight class! There is also €200 prize for the Champion Ridden Horse. This a competition not to be missed!

Killusty Pony Show are delighted to announce that we have a qualifier for the Champion of Champions Young Stock 2019. The final will be held at the annual IPS Championship Show in Barnadown, Gorey, Co. Wexford, on August 17, 2019. This is a wonderful opportunity for all the young stock exhibitors and breeders coming to Killusty. This show is one of the leading shows in Ireland for promoting young stock which they endeavour to do every year as Killusty Pony Show has always been renowned for its excellence in showcasing youngstock.

Fethard Dog Show organisers Catherine Kearney (left) and Pat Culligan presenting this year’s Supreme Champion for 2019 to ‘Sasha’ walked by Aishling and owned by Hayley Farrell. Killusty Pony Show will also feature its ever popular dog show on Saturday, July 6.

As usual Killusty Pony Show will have all the favourite classes, including non-competitive classes for the future stars, handy pony, cob classes, performance jumping, equitation jumping, side-saddle and working hunter. As the young handlers was very popular last year, we have decided to have two categories for the young handlers 7-12, and 13-17.

Also, on the day they will have the dog show which proves very popular with the young children, not forgetting our fancy dress which is always colourful and attracts an audience to culminate the day.

One must ask the question ‘Is our 102 classes a record for a one day show?’

Chairman of the show, Pat Culligan would like to sincerely thank all the organising committee for their dedication in making the show a success.