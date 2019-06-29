Tipperary reminded of EMBRACE Farm service of remembrance

The annual ecumenical remembrance service by EMBRACE Farm, the support network for those affected by farm accidents, takes place in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary in Abbeyleix, this Sunday, June 30, at 2pm.

The service itself is now coming into the sixth year, having started back in 2014. Anyone who wishes to remember a person in their lives affected by farming accidents or fatalities are all invited to come along on the day.

Every year the Remembrance Service is supported by various Agribusinesses, the farming organisations and government organisations such as ABP group, DAFM, Glanbia, ICMSA, ICSA, IFA, IHFA, Farm Contractor Organisations, FBD Insurance, FRS Network, HAS, HSENI, Macra na Feirme, Teagasc, UCD, UFU, YFCU and Agri Media.

Norma and Brian Rohan co-founders of Embrace Farm will be there on the day along with the Voluntary board of directors who give their time to helping the organisation.

Over 150 families contacted Embrace FARM this year to have their loved ones remembered at this year’s Ecumenical Service. The day itself is a day to remember all of these people.

The vision of Embrace FARM is to be ‘a caring and supporting Agri-community for all of those affected by farming accidents’. Their values include being a guiding and listening service, being empathetic to all, offering shared personal experience and mutual support, being transparent in all its actions, holding respect and integrity always.

The Service will be led by local clergy from the Church of Ireland, Canon Harvey and Roman Catholic, Fr. Ahern. This year Fr. Cummins who presided over the service in 2018, will also be remembered having died tragically last year.

Light refreshments will be served at the Manor Hotel in Abbeyleix following the event and all are welcome.

For more information visit www.embracefarm.com